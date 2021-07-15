-
Morning Headlines: Delta on Track to Become Dominant Strain; Gov. Signs Bill Banning Schools, Colleges From Mandating Vaccines Under Emergency UseState health officials say the delta variant of the coronavirus is rapidly increasing and is on track to become the dominant strain in Ohio; Gov. Mike DeWine has signed a bill into law that forbids public schools and colleges from requiring individuals to receive vaccines not granted full approval by the U.S. FDA; the Cleveland Clinic will not be administering a new Alzheimer’s drug for now; and more stories.