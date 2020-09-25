-
The Youngstown Air Reserve Station and additive manufacturing programs in Northeast Ohio are expected to benefit from a $270 million defense spending bill…
Youngstown has built a hub for additive manufacturing and it’s paying off in a big way. The NFL is bringing its challenge to create a safer helmet to the…
Additive Manufacturing, better known as 3-D printing, is one of the fastest growing technology sectors.It’s a printing process where plastic or metal…
An Akron company is bringing 3-D printing to Northeast Ohio on a scale it says is the largest in the world.By late January, Additive Engineering Solutions…
A new report details how Northeast Ohio could become a hub for additive manufacturing – technology better known as 3-D printing.One of the first steps is…
Four northeast Ohio economic development groups are working together on an additive manufacturing “map” for the region. Barb Ewing of the Youngstown…