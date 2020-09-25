-
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine isn’t weighing in on the deliberations in the House and Senate over school vouchers. DeWine talks about the need to do more to help…
There were 21 bills that state lawmakers managed to the governor's desk for his signature. However, there are many other bills that received a lot of…
Senate Republicans have made several big changes to a bill that would have repealed and replaced the process used to takeover failing schools. But critics…
A group of Canton city school leaders joined others from around the state in Columbus Wednesday to speak out against school district takeovers by academic…
One of the many things that will have to be worked out this week with competing versions of the state budget is the future of the commissions that have…
Members of the Lorain Board of Education were presented with two potential paths to remove the district’s CEO earlier this week, but the head of Lorain’s…
As the Youngstown Board of Education moves forward with a lawsuit over the constitutionality of their Academic Distress Commission, a national education…
Quality education. It’s what parents want for their kids. Education leaders and state lawmakers say they want the same. Still, many Ohio schools lag behind. In October of 2015, House Bill 70 passed amid controversy as an intervention for the state’s persistently failing schools.
Lorain City Schools will get a new Academic Distress Commission and a Chief Executive Officer. Despite improved test scores in the district, Lorain will…