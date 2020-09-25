-
Here are your morning headlines for Friday, September 22:Cleveland seeks new site for planned dirt bike track;Stark County Jail is near capacity;Canton…
-
NewsHere are your morning headlines for Friday, September 8:Euclid police union seeks reinstatement of officer who punched man during routine stop;Judge drops…
-
As senators in Washington continue to grapple with how to dismantle the Affordable Care Act, Ohio’s contingent explain why they have not embraced plans…
-
More than 40 senators have signed a letter to President Donald Trump asking him to rescind his executive order promising to repeal the Affordable Care…
-
Both of Ohio’s US Senators were very concerned about what would happen to the 700,000 Ohioans now on Medicaid through the Affordable Care Act if the ACA…
-
Though Republicans are working to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, Ohio's Republican U.S. Senator says there’s no reason for those who depend…
-
The lawsuit filed by Ohio’s attorney general, a county and four state universities over a provision in the Affordable Care Act isn’t over. Statehouse…