Last night, as early voting continues, a federal court in Cleveland gave boards of elections the green light to set up ballot drop boxes at secure and...
Voting rights groups attempting to expand access to ballot drop boxes in Ohio's election are getting a second chance to make their case.
Updated: 11:50 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will not collect completed ballots at local libraries this fall, despite a federal judge’s ruling this week that seemed to allow it, a board member told ideastream Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Dan Polster interpreted a recent state election directive more broadly than Secretary of State Frank LaRose intended, Democratic board member Inajo Davis Chappell said.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose (R-Ohio) has issued a directive for the Franklin County board of elections in order to fix the mistake of sending wrong...
Ohioans who have been waiting for their mail-in ballots are starting to open up their postal boxes to find them. But some might be in less than perfect...
Morning Headlines: Thousands Cast Ballots on First Day of Early Voting; Kent State Partners With CVS for COVID-19 TestingThousands line up for first day of early in-person voting, Kent State University launches a broad COVID testing program and more of your morning headlines for October 7, 2020.
Early voting is underway in Ohio, so voters who ordered ballots by mail will begin receiving those soon. But thousands of voters will go to their local...
Inconsistent Ballot Application Data Leads to Undercount of Disenfranchised Voters
More than two million Ohioans have requested absentee ballots to be sent to them. But some of those voters are having second thoughts. If you are one of...