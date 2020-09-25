Abortion Ohio Legislature

-
The Ohio Senate is poised to pass two controversial abortion bills Wednesday that would put restrictions on doctors performing those…
The top doctor in state government says she’s keeping an eye on legislation involving vaccinations and abortion. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr.…
Supporters of legal abortion rallied in state capitals throughout the nation Tuesday. One such rally took place in Columbus.Hundreds of protesters…
The six-week abortion ban known as the “Heartbeat Bill” is now law in Ohio. Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill Thursday afternoon, just one day after it...
One of the most influential lobby groups at the Ohio Statehouse has come out with its legislative priorities for this year. Topping the list is a…
Another surgical abortion clinic in Ohio is closed. As of late Thursday, the doors were locked and phones shut off at Akron Women’s Medical Group on East…