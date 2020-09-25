Abortion ban

-
Anti-abortion activists in Ohio are cheering the nomination of conservative judge Amy Coney Barrett to the US Supreme Court – and they plan to celebrate...
-
An Ohio lawmaker, who went to El Salvador recently on a fact-finding mission, says her experience there is strengthening her resolve to fight abortion…
-
A new bill that would ban abortion in Ohio has been introduced by Statehouse Republicans. A similar bill calling for a total ban was introduced last year…
-
The ACLU of Ohio is asking a federal court to permanently block a ban on abortion as early as six weeks into pregnancy.Pro-choice advocates had secured an…
-
A new Quinnipiac University poll shows a majority of Ohioans support background checks for gun sales, favor legalized abortion, and oppose one of the most…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court will not take up a case on Alabama’s ban on an abortion method most commonly used in second trimester abortions. This means a lower…
-
Supporters of legal abortion rallied in state capitals throughout the nation Tuesday. One such rally took place in Columbus.Hundreds of protesters…
-
More than a month after Gov. Mike DeWine signed one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, a lawsuit has been filed in federal court to…
-
The Ohio Senate has passed the so-called “Heartbeat Bill” which bans an abortion when a viable heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks.…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, March 20:University Hospitals ordered to stop contacting patients affected by fertility clinic equipment…