Aaron Marshall

One of the state’s leading civil liberties organizations is opposing Issue 1 – the victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law. The ACLU…
The panel charged with putting the state’s new medical marijuana law in effect has come up with some rules for sites where marijuana would be grown in…
The state’s new medical marijuana law goes into effect tomorrow. That means Ohio can start putting the process in place to allow Ohioans to get medical…
Medical marijuana has been signed into law in Ohio, but that’s just the first step towards actually implementing a process to make its distribution in Ohi…