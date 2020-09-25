As hospitals seek donations of medical personal protective equipment (PPEs), employees at a local 3D printing business are hoping they can help. MakerGear in Beachwood, which manufactures 3D printers for schools and businesses across the country, is open to requests from health care providers. CEO Rick Pollack said the company is preparing to use its in-house printers to make medical protective equipment. They’ve already produced parts for plastic face shields.

