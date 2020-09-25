-
Additive Manufacturing, better known as 3-D printing, is one of the fastest growing technology sectors.It’s a printing process where plastic or metal…
-
The Akron Zoo is using 3-D printing to keep better track of some of its animals. The zoo is using its new 3-D printer to create custom bands holding…
-
Additive manufacturing — commonly called 3D printing — is a fast-growing technology in northeast Ohio. And Tuesday it got bigger, literally. “Sixteen…
-
A new report details how Northeast Ohio could become a hub for additive manufacturing – technology better known as 3-D printing.One of the first steps is…
-
Four northeast Ohio economic development groups are working together on an additive manufacturing “map” for the region. Barb Ewing of the Youngstown…