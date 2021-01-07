25th Amendment

-
Democrats and some Republicans have called for President Trump's removal from office for his role in inciting a violent mob that breached the U.S. Capitol last week.
-
With nine days left in the Trump presidency, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are forging ahead with plans to remove Trump from office.
-
She calls the protestors' raid on the U.S. Capitol a "terrorist attack" and a "failed insurrection."
-
Within hours, the president could be out of his post, but the effort seems unlikely.