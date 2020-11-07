2020 Presidential Election Updates

-
Former President Barack Obama extended his support for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
Crowds are gathering to cheer the news of Joe Biden's presidential win near the White House at Black Lives Matter Plaza.
"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect [Kamala] Harris," Joe Biden said in a statement.
The announcement brought the president-elect's electoral vote total to 290.
The president was at his golf course in Virginia when a slew of networks announced Joe Biden had won the race for the presidency. Trump vowed he would go to court, but presented no evidence of fraud.