2020 election

The number of voters on the first day of early voting in Stark County easily surpassed the number who turned out in 2016 and 2008.
The Akron branch of the NAACP has spent the past three months working to get people registered to vote.
Faith Lyon, director of the Portage County Board of Elections, answers your questions
The Geauga County Board of Elections has more than enough poll workers, due in part to the fact that they never stop recruiting them.
The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections will be allowed to collect ballots at a second location near the board’s headquarters, as Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose partially lifts a prohibition on plans to expand ballot drop-off locations.
Inconsistent Ballot Application Data Leads to Undercount of Disenfranchised Voters
More than two million Ohioans have requested absentee ballots to be sent to them. But some of those voters are having second thoughts. If you are one of...
Simple mistakes can cause your application for an absentee ballot to be rejected.
With under two weeks to go before early voting begins, two courts are still considering the arguments over whether Ohio’s counties will be allowed to...
Jen Miller of the League of Women Voters discusses early voting and voter registration