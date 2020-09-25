2017 State Budget

-
After a tough year of forecasting last year, the state's budget projections turned out to be right on target for last month. The state budget office…
It may seem like the budget is coming down to the wire. But waiting until the last minute to get the budget in place is pretty typical.The three budgets…
Just before state lawmakers started debating the budget, Gov. John Kasich wasn’t saying much, though he made it clear he was in the Statehouse waiting to…
New numbers from the state budget office show Senate Republicans were correct in saying they needed to close a billion dollar hole in the upcoming budget.…
Both the House and Senate increased the amount the state will spend on its 610 school districts beyond Gov. John Kasich’s original budget proposal. But…
Just days after Republican Senators unveiled their new two-year budget with some substantial cuts, Senate Democrats presented a plan of their own. And…
A northeast Ohio lawmaker was one of a dozen House Republicans who voted against the two-year, $63.7 billion state budget this week.WKSU’s Jeff St.Clair…
There’s a provision in the House version of Gov. John Kasich’s budget that seems to have been inspired by a public service ad campaign last year. It…
Gov. John Kasich has been defending his budget, saying it’s the way to keep Ohio’s economy growing. But state lawmakers who are working on their own…
State lawmakers are working on the new state budget and are looking at state tax revenue coming in below estimates. Statehouse correspondent Karen Kasler…