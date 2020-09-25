2017 Solar Eclipse

-
A total solar eclipse crossed the entire country earlier today. Many Americans were treated to a rare and stunning view.
Northeast Ohio will be filled with watch parties this afternoon for the solar eclipse, including one in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.From 1 p.m.…
While watching the total eclipse, folks might want to follow along with some toe-tapping music about the sun, stars and moon. We've got the playlist for the wondrous sky event.
Here's a list of watch parties in Northeast Ohio planned for the solar eclipse on August 21st. If you're aware of one that's not on our list, please…
What can you do when the Earth plunges into total darkness on Aug. 21? Eat, of course! And there are many space-themed treats to keep the skywatching party going.
On a sunny day, California gets up to 40 percent of its energy from solar power. Monday's total eclipse isn't just a scientific spectacle, it's a major concern for the state's power grid.
On Monday, the moon will cross in front of the sun and cast a shadow across the length of the U.S., sweeping east from Oregon all the way to the Carolina…
No eclipse glasses? No problem. Make your own solar viewer; (almost) no tools required.
As America prepares for the eclipse on Aug. 21, here are some basic facts about the phenomenon.
Newton and Einstein had big ideas, but needed an eclipse to prove them. And scientists are still pursuing secrets of the universe one eclipse at a time.