2017 APME Awards

-
As host/producer of evening news on WKSU, Jeff St. Clair is responsible for bringing Northeast Ohio a variety of news reflecting events taking place…
-
If there’s one thing M.L. Schultze loves, it’s sharing the stories of Northeast Ohio – with local listeners and the world beyond. Her submitted composite…
-
In a post-election newscast, WKSU ‘Morning Edition’ host/producer Amanda Rabinowitz presents a range of election results – including information and…
-
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a standout news host since she added the role to reporter duties. She is a listener favorite for her talent and reliability.…
-
Day after day, week after week, the headlines in Northeast Ohio contain news of lives lost to opioids – both prescribed medication and illegal heroin.…