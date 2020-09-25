-
No matter how the vote goes next month there will be a new face in Washington from Ohio’s 16th congressional district. Incumbent Jim Renacci decided to…
-
Nationally, this year may be shaping up to be a watershed moment for women running for elected office. The Center for American Women and Politics at…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 27:Dioceses to release names of removed priests accused of sexual misconduct;Police union shames…
-
Editor’s note: Anthony Gonzalez’s name was originally misspelled in this article.Two of the Ohio Republican Party’s rising young conservatives squared off…
-
A rare 16th Congressional District Republican debate last night revealed little difference on the issues between the two front runners. But attitude was a…