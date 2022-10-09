'You could feel the energy': Fans rejoice as Guardians advance to American League Divisional Series

The day started out brisk, but things warmed up and the sun came out to shine over the Guardians on Saturday at Progressive Field.

Cleveland’s historically young group of players continued their improbable run as they pulled out a 1-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a best-of-three wild card series. They now advance to the American League Divisional Series (ALDS), which begins in New York against the Yankees on Tuesday.

“One like I’ve never experienced before. This was unbelievable,” said Mike Joyce, 41. He and his wife, Jenny Joyce, sat exhausted and hungry in the Tower City RTA station waiting for a train back home to Lyndhurst after the game. Mike Joyce was at the 1995, 1997 and 2016 postseason runs, and he said this was a totally unique experience.

“I've been watching the team since I was a kid in the '90s, and we were always a veteran team. This year, we had 17 rookies that actually played,” he said, referencing the '90s teams that had much success, featuring veterans like Orel Hershiser, Eddie Murray, Dennis Martinez and David Justice.

“Even in a 0-0 game for that long, you could feel the energy, and I think that comes from their youth,” added Jenny Joyce.

Youth remains the buzzword of the year for the Guardians. It’s the youngest team to ever advance to an ALDS, and it’s the first time in the postseason for many of the players on the team.

This is also the first year for the best-of-three wildcard format, but as they have shown all season, the Guardians were comfortable in uncharted territory.

In the top of the 12th, an already emotionally exhausted crowd was put on a razor’s edge when a sacrifice fly put Rays outfielder Harold Ramirez on third and in position to finally put a run on the board. Ramirez was nearly thrown out at first just a few minutes earlier in a play that was challenged by the Guardians.

With two outs, the Rays’ Manuel Margot hit a tricky grounder to third, and it looked certain Guardians third baseman José Ramírez would not be able to make a throw to either first or home in time to stop a Rays score. Instead, Ramírez made a miraculous throw across the diamond which was snagged by a reaching Josh Naylor at first to end the inning and keep the game even at 0.

Finally, in the bottom of the 15th inning, with fans and players alike nearing the end of their physical and emotional ropes, the rookies saved the day once again. Facing former Cleveland pitching ace Corey Kluber, and on only the second pitch of the first at-bat for the Guardians, Oscar González hit a walk-off home run that sent the crowd into elation.

The Guardians had won.



Fans congregate from near and far

The Cleveland faithful weren’t the only ones on hand for Saturday's game.

Scott Singer and his 8-year-old son Cameron came up from Columbus to root for the Rays. Even though they said they're fans of the Cincinnati Reds (by birth in Dayton), they've always rooted for the Rays since they have family in Tampa Bay.

"He just got into baseball this year," said Singer, gesturing to his young son. "So, we were lucky enough that they were playing in Cleveland, instead of in like Toronto, so it's nice."

Marilee Boroski and Anyta McVeigh are sisters who also live in Columbus. They came up to root for the Rays as well, but their connection is even more personal. Their brother is Tampa Bay Rays bullpen coach, Stan Boroski, an Ohio native who was drafted by the Brewers in 1981.

“He’s been involved in Major League Baseball in one way or another for 41 years," McVeigh said. "And we’ve been following him forever, you know, family first.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred was also in attendance. The top person behind the scenes in baseball, Manfred seemed to enjoy the beautiful weather, nail-biting suspense and capacity crowd of nearly 35,000 people.

In that crowd were Rick Schiller and Eric Yasinow, best friends who have been watching Cleveland baseball together for decades.

“We had season tickets from 1995 to 2007,” Schiller said. “I brought my kids here every year, but once they grew up we got rid of the tickets. Now it’s nice to be back. This team is worth rooting for.”

There was seemingly little talk and little care for any perceived controversy over the team’s name change. This has been the first season of them playing as the Guardians after over 100 years as the Indians.

“As long as it says Cleveland on the front, it can say anything on the back,” Yasinow said.

Joe Szabol, who immigrated to Cleveland from Hungary more than 30 years ago, came to make a statement with his own unique style, putting the "Cleveland" part of the name front and center. Szabol is an avid Cleveland sports fan and hopes to follow the team through their next stop in New York to face the Yankees.

David Fedor, 70, was at the game with his adult son and his two young granddaughters. A season ticket holder, Fedor grew up in Ashtabula and has been a diehard Cleveland baseball fan his whole life. While he sported a vintage Indians jacket, he had a forward-facing embrace of the Guardians with his hat.

Ygal Kaufman / Sisters Kathy Yacobian (right) and Marcia Haney (left) enjoy the game and remember their late father Gus, who passed away in 2012.

Kathy Yacobian, 66, of North Royalton, could hardly contain her enthusiasm for Cleveland, extolling her love for all the city's major sports teams.

“I love the Guardians, the Browns and the Cavs,” said Yacobian, breaking out into song, “and they’re [Cavs] playing on Monday! Ooh ooh ooh!”

Yacobian was at the game with her sister, Richmond Heights resident Marcia Haney. The two reminisced about the old days.

“Nickel beer night, those were the days …” said Yacobian, gesturing to her sister. “We’re partners in crime. My dad would be so proud. My dad Gus, he loved the Indians, when they were the Indians, but he passed away in 2012. He’s enjoying the game in heaven.”