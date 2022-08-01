Reports: Browns QB Deshaun Watson handed six-game suspension

A former federal judge appointed by the National Football League and the union representing players has decided that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should be suspended for six games this season, The Associated Press and others report.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 25 massage therapists. Two Texas grand juries declined to indict him on criminal charges and Watson has now settled 23 of the 24 civil suits against him. Another was dropped.

Watson and the NFL Players Association issued a statement Sunday night saying they'd abide by the ruling of NFL Disciplinary Officer Sue L. Robinson. She conducted a three-day hearing in June and considered briefs filed by both sides last month.

The NFL had sought an indefinite suspension of at least one year and could appeal the ruling within three days. If it does appeal, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell would make the final decision on punishment.

This is the first time the new arbitration rules for discipline have been used since the Personal Conduct Policy was negotiated in the 2020 agreement between the NFL and the players' union.

"Every player, owner, business partner and stakeholder deserves to know that our process is legitimate and will not be tarnished based on the whims of the League office. This is why, regardless of her decision, Deshaun and the NFLPA will stand by her ruling and we call on the NFL to do the same," the NFL Players Association said in its Sunday evening statement.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.