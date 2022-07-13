Bengals announce sports betting partner as the team prepares to take wagers in 2023

The Cincinnati Bengals are kicking off another way for fans to engage. The team announced Wednesday its sports betting partner is Betfred. Sports betting becomes legal in Ohio January 1, 2023.

At the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s “Eggs ‘N Issues” event Tuesday, Bengals Director of Corporate Sales Ryan Holmes said this kind of wagering is a “unique tipping point in the sports industry right now.”

Holmes admitted, “It can be a touchy subject but there is a lot of illegal sports betting happening and what you are seeing are states across the country” developing plans to legalize it.

The Bengals are just one of eight applicants for 85 available sports betting licenses, our news partner WCPO reports. A flurry of applications are expected before the July 16 deadline. Getting it in by then assures you can start accepting bets Jan. 1.

Fans in Ohio have three separate options to bet:

Mobile phone Kiosk Lottery



Holmes says 85% will bet on their phone. “I think it’s a unique opportunity for our fans and the region. Hopefully it works well. I think Ohio set it up well. I think we are learning from other states.”

Professional teams across Ohio are lining up sports betting partners. They include the Cleveland Browns and the Columbus Crew.

Holmes says the first opportunity to bet on the Bengals is January 2, 2023 when Cincinnati takes on the Buffalo Bills.

Copyright 2022 91.7 WVXU. To see more, visit 91.7 WVXU.