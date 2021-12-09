© 2021 WKSU
University of Akron introduces Joe Moorhead as next head football coach

WKSU | By Mason Lawlor
Published December 9, 2021 at 10:39 PM EST
photo of Infocision Stadium
Andrew Meyer
/
WKSU
The University of Akron football team has a new head coach. Joe Moorhead will begin work Jan. 2 with the goal of rebuilding the team.

Joe Moorhead comes from the University of Oregon, where he had been the offensive coordinator since this past year.

Moorhead returns to Akron following a five-year stint with the program starting in 2004, including two seasons as offensive coordinator.

Moorhead
University of Akron
University of Akron President Gary L. Miller (left) and Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie (right) introduce Joe Moorhead (center) as the new head football coach Thursday.

He says the program will need to undergo a long but necessary rebuild to return to winning.

“There is no magic wand, and this thing isn’t going to be a quick fix. It happens because I’m here, and I have a fairly decent coaching pedigree," Moorhead said. "It’s not going to be through what we proclaim on social media. It’s not going to be a slogan we put on the back of a T-shirt. It’s going to be through good old-fashioned hard work.”

The Zips finished this past season with a 2-10 record, last in the MAC East Division. Moorhead replaces Tom Arth, who was let go earlier this year after going a combined 3-24 over three seasons as head coach.

Mason Lawlor
Mason Lawlor is a senior studying journalism at Kent State University, with a minor in entrepreneurship. He has been a reporter for The Kent Stater for three semesters covering sports and the city of Kent.
