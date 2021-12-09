University of Akron introduces Joe Moorhead as next head football coach

Joe Moorhead comes from the University of Oregon, where he had been the offensive coordinator since this past year.

Moorhead returns to Akron following a five-year stint with the program starting in 2004, including two seasons as offensive coordinator.

University of Akron University of Akron President Gary L. Miller (left) and Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie (right) introduce Joe Moorhead (center) as the new head football coach Thursday.

He says the program will need to undergo a long but necessary rebuild to return to winning.

“There is no magic wand, and this thing isn’t going to be a quick fix. It happens because I’m here, and I have a fairly decent coaching pedigree," Moorhead said. "It’s not going to be through what we proclaim on social media. It’s not going to be a slogan we put on the back of a T-shirt. It’s going to be through good old-fashioned hard work.”

The Zips finished this past season with a 2-10 record, last in the MAC East Division. Moorhead replaces Tom Arth, who was let go earlier this year after going a combined 3-24 over three seasons as head coach.

