Akron's Canal Park is selling old stadium seats

WKSU | By Mason Lawlor
Published December 6, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Akron's Canal Park
Andrew Meyer
/
WKSU
Akron's Canal Park is pictured during the 2019 season. As many of the park's seats are angled, only about 600 seats out of the 7,630 total are available for purchase. The RubberDucks hired Stadium Seat Depot to refurbish and package the seats for fans.

Canal Park, home of the Akron RubberDucks, is selling off about 600 of its stadium seats to fans. The team is replacing all of its seating as part of a $2.5 million renovation by the city of Akron for the ballpark’s 25th anniversary next year.

The RubberDucks hired Stadium Seat Depot to refurbish and sell the seats, some of which were starting to break. General Manager Jim Pfander says that while the seats needed to be replaced, demand is high for the old seats.

RubberDucks' General Manager Jim Pfander
"Fans can own a piece of history."

“This really is the community’s ballpark, and it’s not often that we have an opportunity like this, once every quarter-century, to be able to bring home a piece of those memories into your own home,” Pfander said.

Prices range from $100 for standard seats to $300 for aisle seats featuring the historic Canal Park logo. Other stadium renovations include upgrading the clubhouse for players.

Mason Lawlor
Mason Lawlor is a senior studying journalism at Kent State University, with a minor in entrepreneurship. He has been a reporter for The Kent Stater for three semesters covering sports and the city of Kent.
