Akron's Canal Park is selling old stadium seats

Canal Park, home of the Akron RubberDucks, is selling off about 600 of its stadium seats to fans. The team is replacing all of its seating as part of a $2.5 million renovation by the city of Akron for the ballpark’s 25th anniversary next year.

The RubberDucks hired Stadium Seat Depot to refurbish and sell the seats, some of which were starting to break. General Manager Jim Pfander says that while the seats needed to be replaced, demand is high for the old seats.

“This really is the community’s ballpark, and it’s not often that we have an opportunity like this, once every quarter-century, to be able to bring home a piece of those memories into your own home,” Pfander said.

Prices range from $100 for standard seats to $300 for aisle seats featuring the historic Canal Park logo. Other stadium renovations include upgrading the clubhouse for players.

