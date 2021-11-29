Browns fall to Ravens 16-10 despite defensive dominance

After a win against the Lions last week, the Cleveland Browns traveled to Baltimore to face off against the division leading Ravens.

A banged up Baker Mayfield led the Browns into a new week full of more controversy, specifically regarding his decision to skip last game's postgame interview.

Despite the drama this week, good news came that Kareem Hunt and Jack Conklin would return from injury. Both important offensive pieces, it was expected that a resurgence would happen this game for the recently slumping offense.

That didn't happen, as the Browns fell 16-10.

Game summary:

The Browns first drive began well, but fell flat. Mayfield and the offense looked good - especially through the air, but it was not good enough to score. Even worse, Conklin got knocked out of the game with a knee injury.

Penalties riddled the Browns defense, but they were able to hold Lamar Jackson and Baltimore's offense to a couple of field goals by Justin Tucker to start.

Offenses remained slow as the first half came to a close, as field goals were the only method of scoring — this time from the Browns off a 46-yard Chase McLaughlin kick off the crossbar.

Continual turnovers (three interceptions for the Browns defense and two fumble recoveries for the Ravens) made this an ugly first half, keeping the score at 6-3 Ravens heading into halftime.

Out of halftime, the Ravens drove the field and scored easily. An acrobatic touchdown by Jackson to Mark Andrews gave the Ravens the first touchdown of the game. The Browns trailed13-3.

On their next drive towards the end of third, the Browns were able to score their first touchdown of the game off a 20-yard pass from Mayfield to David Njoku, 13-10.

The Browns defense got its fourth interception of the game, however, the offense yet again was unable to capitalize.

Towards the end of the fourth quarter, another long, 49-yard field goal brought the Ravens lead to 16-10. Baker Mayfield and the offense failed to score on their final possession.

The Browns enter the bye week 6-6. They face off against the Ravens at home on Dec. 12.