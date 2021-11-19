Cleveland Guardians name change becomes official as fans line up early to buy new merchandise

Cleveland’s Major League Baseball team announced a name change over the summer – to the Cleveland Guardians. Friday morning, the name change became official.

The Cleveland Guardians changed the team's website address and social media usernames Friday, and started selling Cleveland Guardians merchandise at the team store.

Gabriel Kramer Slider, the team mascot, showed off the 'Diamond C' logo.

“To see people actually wearing the merchandise now, it makes you proud,” said Karen Fox, Cleveland Guardians Director of Merchandising.

Gabriel Kramer Lucas and Greg Foote, the first in line for Guardians gear, snagged free Guardians hats from team mascot Slider.

More than 80 people lined up outside the team store before it opened. Greg Foote of Norton and his 15-year-old son Lucas, who showed up more than two hours before the store opened, were at the front of the line.

“We're trying to figure out what's something fun that we could do and this is something that never happens, so why not have an experience like this together,” Greg Foote said.

Gabriel Kramer The team shop opened earlier than usual for the release of Guardians team merchandise.

Jane Duffy of North Olmsted, a 71-year-old lifelong Cleveland baseball fan, said she will only wear Guardians gear from now on and will make a quilt with all of her old Cleveland baseball t-shirts.

“I’ll still have that at home, but I’ll be wearing my Guardians stuff,” Duffy said. “I love the Guardians name. That’s the one I wanted.”

Gabriel Kramer Jane Duffy came to the team's store with her son, Joe.

The merchandise selection was somewhat limited Friday. The Guardians intend to grow the selection over time.

For instance, Jose Sanchez of Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood came to the team store hoping to buy the official ‘On-Field’ hat that the Guardians players will wear. It wasn't yet for sale, though, so he settled for a grey ‘snapback’ style hat and said he will buy the on-field hat online when it becomes available.

Gabriel Kramer The team intends to release more hat styles.

“They could have named them ‘The Rocks’ and I would have worn [the new team logo]. I love Cleveland baseball. That’s all that matters,” Sanchez said.

The Guardians is the fifth team name in franchise history and the first name change since 1915. Guardians Vice President of Communication and Community Impact Curtis Danburg was happy to see so many people lined up to buy Guardians gear, but understands that some fans will still want to wear the old logos.

“It’s going to take time. We understand that, but the day is finally here and it’s important for us to move forward and that’s what we’re looking forward to,” Danburg said.

Gabriel Kramer The Guardians Logo is up in some parts of Progressive Field.



The team also is staring putting up Guardians signage around Progressive Field.

The next chapter of Cleveland Baseball starts now. pic.twitter.com/6Y2ARviK5C — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 19, 2021

Opening Day is scheduled for March 31.

