Cavs win streak ends with 97-94 loss to Washington

As one of the NBA's most surprising teams so far this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers looked to continue their early season success as they faced off against the Washington Wizards Wednesday night.

Having won four straight games and seven of their last ten, the Cavs were hoping to maintain their best start since the 2016-17 season when the team started 9-2.

Along with their early season hot streak, Jarrett Allen was named Eastern Conference Player of the week for Nov. 1-7. He was the first Cavaliers player to get that honor since LeBron James did so in 2018.

The Wizards, winning seven of their first ten games this season, came to Cleveland looking to cool the Cavs' winning streak and bring their own to three straight.

Game summary

Beginning the game, there was not much scoring to go around for either team. In fact, at the end of the first quarter, each team's leading scorer came off the bench.

While offense was able to pick up for both teams before halftime, there was no clear advantage one way or another.

A consistent offensive and defensive effort from the Wizards' Montrezl Harrell forced the Cavaliers to remain diligent on both sides of the floor as the first half continued.

However, an early 11 points from rookie Evan Mobley and a near first half double-double by Allen allowed the Cavaliers to take a five-point halftime lead, 49-44.

In the third quarter, the Cavs spread the floor and utilized the three-point shot to their advantage. Despite their 30 paint points to end the third, multiple long balls from Darius Garland — and even one from Mobley — maintain and extend their lead as the game went on.

Though the Cavs lead was as much as 10 in the fourth quarter, the Wizards began to claw back as time expired. After being quiet nearly all game, Kyle Kuzma hit a couple of late threes and Harrell remained active on both sides of the ball.

With less than 15 seconds on the clock and down one, Kuzma hit a late go ahead three that sealed the deal for the Wizards.

Though their four-game win streak was snapped, the Cavs can hang their hats on a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double from Allen and another strong 19-point game from Mobley.

The Cavshost the Detroit Pistons on Friday, as they look to get their eighth win of the season.