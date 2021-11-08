The Browns win decisive divisional matchup against Cincinnati Bengals

After a tumultuous 15-10 home loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday, the week followed with even more issues for the Cleveland Browns.

After a controversial social media post from Odell Beckham Jr.'s father — essentially grilling quarterback Baker Mayfield for not throwing the ball to his son — Beckham Jr. was released.

Questions have been raised the last three years about the relationship between the two, and now all focus is on Mayfield. Is he truly better without Beckham Jr., as he was last year when Beckham Jr. was hurt?

This game, Mayfield and the Browns offense showed that they are just fine without him, winning 41-16 against divisional rival Cincinnati Bengals.

First half

The Browns deferred to the Bengals' offense to start the game. Joe Burrow and the offense moved down the field easily until Denzel Ward intercepted Burrow at the goal line and took it 99 yards for a touchdown.

After an extra point, the Browns were up to an early 7-0 lead. The advantage didn't last long, as the Bengals drove the field and scored off an 11-yard Joe Mixon rush.

Before Mayfield and the offense were able to get on the field, the game was tied at 7-7.

Nick Chubb was key to the next drive, finishing it off with a one-yard rush touchdown.

An extra point made it 14-7, and seemed to ensure a shootout early on in the battle of Ohio.

The Bengals were a quick three-and-out on the next drive, giving the ball right back to the Browns. Mayfield threw a deep 60-yard touchdown to Donovan Peoples-Jones on the first play.

Up 21-7 early, it seemed the Browns did not miss Beckham Jr. on offense.

As for the Bengals, a Ja'Marr Chase fumble gave the Browns the ball again — and in prime position to score. Chase McLaughlin connected on a 28-yard field goal, making it 24-7 Browns.

The Bengals were unable to score a touchdown before halftime, but Evan McPherson kicked a 39-yard field goal to make it 24-10 at halftime.

Second half

On the second play their second drive of the half, Nick Chubb bulldozed his way 70 yards for his second touchdown of the game. An extra point made it 31-10 Browns.

Attempting to drive the field quickly, Burrow threw another interception under massive duress.

The Browns settled for another field goal, making it 34-10 heading into the fourth.

Mixon ran in a short two-yard touchdown to begin the fourth quarter, but a two-point conversion was foiled by LB Malcom Smith. The Browns were up 34-16.

The Browns' McLaughlin missed a field goal, but the Bengals failed to cut the lead any more their next drive.

With less than seven minutes to go, the Browns offense scored on touchdown strike from Mayfield to David Njoku.

The Browns showed toughness in being able to overcome the drama surrounding former receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. They also climbed out of last place in the division with the 41-16 win.

This week, the Browns (5-4) are on the road against the New England Patriots (5-4).