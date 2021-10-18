Akron City FC Joins National Premier Soccer League as Expansion Team

The National Premier Soccer League is welcoming Akron City FC to its league starting next year. The club is recruiting coaches and players to participate, including college athletes and recent graduates.

Team part-owner Nick Turchan says the owners of the team saw Akron as an appealing location to build the team, given the city’s ongoing economic recovery.

“That was another draw for Akron, the revitalization that’s happening there. You see the development. The city, even though it’s known as the 'Rubber Capital of the World,' it’s morphed into this innovation corridor with a lot of great ideas.”

Turchan says the team plans to be involved in the community, including having its players run youth soccer camps around Akron.

He says team is in talks with St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and The University of Akron about a possible home field. The season starts in May 2022.

