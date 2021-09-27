Defense Propels The Cleveland Browns to Second Win of the Season

After a win last week in their home opener against the Texans, the Cleveland Browns remained home this week, as they entertained the Chicago Bears.

Donning their 75th Anniversary uniforms, the Browns welcomed in the Bears -- who, after an injury to starter Andy Dalton, gave the starting Quarterback reins to former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

First half

For the third straight week, the Browns received the opening kickoff. Unfortunately, they were unable to score on their opening drive after failing to convert on fourth down.

Bears rookie Justin Fields led his team downfield on their subsequent drive, but was only able to muster three points.

The Bears lead early, 3-0.

After another failed fourth down conversion from the Browns followed by a three and out by the Bears, the first quarter came to a close.

The Browns were not scoreless for long, as a 57-yard field goal by newcomer Chase McLaughlin tied the game, 3-3.

Going into this game, it was likely to be a defensive battle. However, the low score at the middle of the half may have surprised everyone. Pressure and sacks from both defenses early created havoc for both offenses and their game plans.

Towards the end of the second, Fields only had one pass attempt. This changed on the Bears next drive, but the little success from that still ended without points and with a Myles Garrett sack, his second so far.

With less than two minutes to end the first half, Baker Mayfield and the Browns drove the length of the field. As they found themselves in enemy territory, Mayfield threw a 13 yard touchdown to TE Austin Hooper.

Hooper’s first touchdown of the year put the Browns on top 10-3 heading into halftime.

Second half

The Bears received the ball to start the second half, but couldn't withhold the Browns defensive line yet again. This time, it was offseason defensive addition Takkarist McKinley who got to the rookie Fields on third down with a sack.

On the following Browns drive, they were able to score off a field goal. McLaughlin brought the Browns lead up to ten points, 13-3.

The rough day for Fields continued on the next drive, as he was sacked yet again on third down. It was Garrett again with his career-high third sack of the game.

The Browns couldn't score on their next drive, but the Bears did. Though the pressure continued to be on from the Browns defense, the Bears were able to bring themselves within one score after a field goal, 13-6 to end the third quarter.

That was the closest the Bears would get this game again, as the Browns next drive ended in a bulldozing 30-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown rush. The Browns extended their lead to 20-6.

Their dominating second half did not stop there, though. After a three-and-out by the Bears, the Browns drove the field again. This time, McLaughlin made another long field goal, putting the Browns up 17 points — 23-6.

Myles Garrett then recorded another sack, setting a team record with 4.5 in the game.

The following Browns drive ended in another McLaughlin field goal, bringing their lead to 26-6.

This was the end of scoring for either team this game, making the final score against the Chicago Bears 26-6.

After the loss, the Chicago Bears fall to 1-2. With the win, the Browns improve to 2-1 and travel to Minnesota against the Vikings next Sunday.

Player of the Game:

Myles Garrett - 6 Tackles, 4.5 Sacks