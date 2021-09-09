© 2021 WKSU
Sports

Local Olympian Katie Nageotte Plans to Defend Gold Medal in 2024

WKSU | By Mason Lawlor
Published September 9, 2021 at 8:30 PM EDT
Katie Nageotte
Katie Nageotte Instagram Page
Katie Nageotte celebrates after winning the gold medal for women's pole vault in Tokyo, but she's not done competing in the Olympic Games.

It’s been two months since pole vaulter Katie Nageotte took home the gold medal at the Summer Olympics for Team USA.

At 30 years old, Katie Nageotte is above the average age of Olympic athletes. The Olmsted Falls graduate cleared 16 feet on her second jump at the Tokyo Games in July to win the gold.

Now, she’s facing questions about whether she’ll compete at the next Olympic Games in 2024. She says that barring any unforeseen circumstances, she plans to make it to Paris in three years.

“Something would have to happen for me to not. Either I would get injured, or God forbid, something would happen, but I am definitely planning to go through 2024. I’d like to try and defend my title,” she said.

Nageotte earned her third victory of 2021 at the Prefontaine Diamond League Classic Aug. 21, in Eugene, Ore. She is now training for her last meet of the season in Zurich at the Diamond League Final.

Mason Lawlor
Mason Lawlor is a senior studying journalism at Kent State University, with a minor in entrepreneurship. He has been a reporter for The Kent Stater for three semesters covering sports and the city of Kent.
