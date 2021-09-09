Local Olympian Katie Nageotte Plans to Defend Gold Medal in 2024

It’s been two months since pole vaulter Katie Nageotte took home the gold medal at the Summer Olympics for Team USA.

At 30 years old, Katie Nageotte is above the average age of Olympic athletes. The Olmsted Falls graduate cleared 16 feet on her second jump at the Tokyo Games in July to win the gold.

Now, she’s facing questions about whether she’ll compete at the next Olympic Games in 2024. She says that barring any unforeseen circumstances, she plans to make it to Paris in three years.

“Something would have to happen for me to not. Either I would get injured, or God forbid, something would happen, but I am definitely planning to go through 2024. I’d like to try and defend my title,” she said.

Nageotte earned her third victory of 2021 at the Prefontaine Diamond League Classic Aug. 21, in Eugene, Ore. She is now training for her last meet of the season in Zurich at the Diamond League Final.

