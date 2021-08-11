© 2021 WKSU
Sports

Some Ohio Lawmakers Urge High Schools to Retire Native American Mascots

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 11, 2021 at 4:53 PM EDT
Cleveland Indians
Jo Ingles
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Cleveland's baseball team is retiring the Indians name after this season in favor of the new name, Cleveland Guardians.

Some Democratic state lawmakers have introduced a resolution to urge schools in Ohio that have Native American mascots to retire them. This is not a bill that would require districts to do that, but the Democratic lawmakers sponsoring it, who are in the minority in state government, hope the resolution will spark a conversation about it.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association says there are 79 high schools with mascots referred to as Indians, Redmen, Braves, Mohawks, Raiders, and other like terms. Rep Adam Miller (D-Columbus) says it is time for those schools to retire those mascots.

“We are hoping this resolution forces a consideration of an issue that has been quietly brewing for a long, long time," Miller says.

Miller is calling on state and local communities to help schools to make those changes, especially now, when one of Ohio's Major League Baseball teams has chosen to do that.

The Cleveland Indians will be known as the Guardians beginning next season, after recently changing their name. In recent years, they had moved away from using the former controversial mascot, Chief Wahoo. But not everyone is on board with the changes. Many fans have lambasted the team's decision on social media.

