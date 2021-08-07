Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrines Historic Classes of 2020 and 2021

The Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton welcomes the Classes of 2020 and 2021 this weekend.

This year’s class includes one of the most well-known players of the past 30 years, quarterback Peyton Manning, who won two Superbowls before retiring in 2015. He’ll be joined by Fremont, Ohio-native Charles Woodson, and Tom Flores -- the first Hispanic head coach to win a Superbowl. Pittsburgh native Bill Nunn -- who spent 44 years as an executive with the Steelers – will also be enshrined on Sunday.

On Saturday, the Class of 2020 will be enshrined, since last year’s ceremony was canceled. It includes two pillars of the Steelers organization: head coach Bill Cowher and safety Troy Polamalu.

Last year was also the NFL’s Centennial, and the hall selected an additional group of players who had been active decades ago. Tackle Duke Slater is the earliest: he was with several Illinois teams in the 1920s and is considered the first black player in professional football. And from the Cleveland Browns, wide receiver Mac Speedie won five championships with the team just after World War II.

View a list of the entire Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 and 2021.