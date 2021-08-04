© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Sports

Sports Attorney Says College Athletes Need to be Fully Educated About Name, Image, and Likeness Deal

The Statehouse News Bureau | By Jo Ingles
Published August 4, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT
Forum on Name, Image, and Likeness at Columbus Metropolitan Club
Dan Konik
/
Statehouse News Bureau
Forum on Name, Image, and Likeness at Columbus Metropolitan Club.

Ohio collegiate athletes have begun entering contracts to sell their name, image, and likeness. However, there are questions about the details of those deals.

Luke Fedlam, a sports attorney in Columbus, believes college athletes who enter deals need to know repercussions that can come with those benefits because name, image and likeness is uncharted territory.

“It’s new to college athletic departments, it’s new to parents, it’s definitely new to the student-athletes, it’s new to the coaches," Fedlam said, "so there has to be some education to help prepare them so that student-athletes end up in a better spot when they leave school, since we know 98% of them are not going pro, that they are in a better spot than when they started."

At a recent Columbus Metropolitan Club forum, Fedlam said without more specific information about NIL deals, students could end up with tax problems or other unintended consequences.

Copyright 2021 The Statehouse News Bureau. To see more, visit The Statehouse News Bureau.

Tags

SportsName Image Likenessstudent athletesstudent athlete compensationcollege athletes
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
Related Content