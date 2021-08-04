Ohio State Will Allow Student-Athletes to Profit from Jersey Sales

Ohio State University said it will soon sell jerseys with current student athletes’ names and numbers on them through a new partnership that sends some revenue to players.

Athletes will have to opt-in to a group licensing agreement with The Brandr Group. The first group licensing program will offer jerseys and later video games, apparel, trading cards and bobbleheads.

It was not immediately clear what percentage of the revenue would go to student-athletes.

University officials said they will not be involved in deal-making or in representing the student-athletes. The statement said Ohio State will approve or disapprove the use of its trademark on items.

The move follows the NCAA decision that took effect in July allowing college athletes to make money with their name, image and likeness.

Ohio Gov, Mike DeWine signed an executive order in June to let college athletes profit off of their name, image and likeness. That came after lawmakers failed to pass a bill to do so, although it was later included in the current two-year state budget.

