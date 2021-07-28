New Administrator to Oversee Title IX, Compliance for University of Akron Athletics

Another administrator with ties to Wisconsin is joining the athletics department at the University of Akron.

Jackie Wallgren has been named senior associate Athletics Director and Senior Woman Administrator. She comes to Akron from Colorado State University Pueblo where she served in the same role for six years.

Wallgren earned her undergraduate degree in 2007 from the University of Wisconsin-Superior. She played soccer at the school, earning a letter all four years and was named the school's female scholar-athlete of the year.

In a statement announcing Wallgren's appointment, UA Athletic Director Charles Guthrie said, "Jackie is a proven leader with the talent, presence and vision to align our department-wide efforts on delivering mission-driven priorities and strategies."

Guthrie came to UA in May from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay. UA President Gary Miller served as chancellor at the school before coming to Akron.

In her new role, Wallgren will supervise Title IX enforcement at UA as well as compliance and academic support services. She will also oversee women's golf, women's lacrosse, rifle, men's and women's soccer, softball, swimming & diving and volleyball.

"While Jackie's focal point will be on the sports oversight, compliance and student service operations of the department, she will be a key member of our leadership team and will be counted on to make many of the day-to-day decisions," Guthrie said.

"I am excited to join the Zips and look forward to building strong relationships with the student-athletes, coaches and staff, and the greater Akron community." Wallgren said in the statement.

Wallgren earned a master's degree in exercise and sport science from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill in 2009.

Her hiring is pending approval by the University of Akron's Board of Trustees.