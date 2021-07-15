© 2021 WKSU
Sports

Akron Marathon is Back in 2021, Spots for Main Races Sold Out

WKSU | By Abigail Bottar
Published July 15, 2021 at 5:05 AM EDT
A photo of Akron Marathon runners
Akron Marathon
The Akron Marathon Race Series is back this year, and runners are eager to participate. The races were canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Northeast Ohio runners appear eager to get back to racing. The spots for the two main events in the Akron Marathon Race Series are already sold out.

They were claimed in record time for the Goodyear Half Marathon set for Aug. 14 and the FirstEnergy Full Marathon Sept. 25.

Akron Marathon Executive Director Anne Bitong says the number of runners for the full marathon has been reduced by about 14% to follow social distancing guidelines.

Bitong: registered racing participants

“But for our marathon, we are well above where we were back in 2019. We’re about 20% over where we were at this time back in 2019 when we had in person racing,” Bitong said.

For runners missing out on these events, Bitong says there are limited spaces left for the 10K Aug. 14 and another half marathon and team relay Sept. 25.

The Akron Marathon Race Series is also looking for volunteers.

Abigail Bottar
Abigail Bottar is a junior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a major in political science with a concentration in American politics and minors in history and women's studies. Additionally, Abigail is starting her second semester copy editing for The Burr.
