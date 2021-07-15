Akron Marathon is Back in 2021, Spots for Main Races Sold Out

Northeast Ohio runners appear eager to get back to racing. The spots for the two main events in the Akron Marathon Race Series are already sold out.

They were claimed in record time for the Goodyear Half Marathon set for Aug. 14 and the FirstEnergy Full Marathon Sept. 25.

Akron Marathon Executive Director Anne Bitong says the number of runners for the full marathon has been reduced by about 14% to follow social distancing guidelines.

“But for our marathon, we are well above where we were back in 2019. We’re about 20% over where we were at this time back in 2019 when we had in person racing,” Bitong said.

For runners missing out on these events, Bitong says there are limited spaces left for the 10K Aug. 14 and another half marathon and team relay Sept. 25.

The Akron Marathon Race Series is also looking for volunteers.

