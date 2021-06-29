© 2021 WKSU
Sports

Cavaliers Forward Kevin Love to Play for Team USA in 2021 Summer Olympics

WKSU | By Mason Lawlor
Published June 29, 2021 at 10:54 PM EDT
Kevin Love
WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
/
WKSU
Kevin Love, with his international experience, brings value to Team USA for this summer's Olympics, says USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo.

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love has been selected to play for the USA Men’s Basketball at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Love is one of 12 players chosen by Coach Gregg Popovich for the games, which begin July 23.

Love has dealt with multiple injuries over the past two seasons, most recently a Grade 2 calf strain. During the Cavs’ 2021 season, he averaged 12 points and seven rebounds in just 25 games.

Despite his below average statistics in recent seasons, USA Basketball Managing Director Jerry Colangelo says Love brings value to the roster because of his international experience.

Colangelo on Love's Value

“Yes, it’s true he hasn’t played much of anything over these last couple years, but the skills that he does bring to the table, the commitment that he’s made regarding physical conditioning—he’s a versatile guy up front,” Colangelo said.

Love was last part of the USA men’s team for the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. He also participated in the 2010 FIBA World Championship.

Mason Lawlor
Mason Lawlor is a senior studying journalism at Kent State University, with a minor in entrepreneurship. He has been a reporter for The Kent Stater for three semesters covering sports and the city of Kent.
