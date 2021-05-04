University of Akron Names Charles Guthrie Director of Athletics

The University of Akron has selected Charles Guthrie as the new director of athletics.

"I'm so excited to have the opportunity to join president Miller and Georgia to work together with the entire leadership team to drive for your mission here at University of Akron," Guthrie said.

The Albany, NY native comes to UA from the University of Wisconsin- Green Bay where he has served as athletic director since October 2017.

UA President Gary L. Miller served as chancellor UW-Green Bay and worked with Miller before coming to Akron. Miller describes Guthrie as a "strategic thinker, a nurturing and effective colleague, an innovator and a proven leader."

Guthrie began his athletic director career at Clark College in 2011. He then moved to the athletic director position at San Francisco State University, and eventually to Green Bay.

He graduated from Syracuse University with a bachelor's in political science and received his master's degree in educational administration and policy from the University of Albany.

Guthrie was joined at the press conference by his wife and two daughters.

He takes over from Larry Williams, who is stepping down when his contract is up after serving as UA AD since August 2015.

