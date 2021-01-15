A lifelong Cleveland Browns fan is among six NFL fans nationwide being considered for induction into the Ford Hall of Fans, a program that recognizes some of the most passionate and dedicated football fans across the U.S.

Ray Prisby, or “Showdawg” to some Browns fans, is known around the Dawg Pound for his extensive collection of team memorabilia, which he began building in 1961.

He said he has high hopes this postseason, following the team’s playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, their first playoff win in more than 26 years.

Browns Superfan Is Named a Finalist for Induction Into Ford Hall of Fans Prisby: ready to roll Listen • 0:16

“I'm just happy that it seems that they got the front office right. They got the coaching staff right. For me, the playoff is a big bonus," Prisby said. "The thing about the playoffs—once you get in, anybody could win. I'm ready to roll the dice, and I'm rolling with Baker [Mayfield]," Prisby said.

The Browns now look to their next playoff matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 3:05 p.m. A win would mark the first time since 1964 the team has won multiple games in a single postseason.

Six nominees are up for induction into the Ford Hall of Fans at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. They are Arizona Cardinals fan Kristi Brown, Pittsburgh Steelers fan Justin Laveing, Las Vegas Raiders fan Wayne Mabry, Dallas Cowboys fan Jamie O’Pelt, Cleveland Browns fan Ray Prisby and Baltimore Ravens fan Tony Roccograndi.

Vote for the nominees at the Ford Hall of Fans official site through Feb. 1. The winners will be honored at the Pro Football Hall of Fame during the 2021 Enshrinement Weekend in Canton.

