Alabama Routs Ohio State for College Football National Title

No. 1 Alabama blew past No. 3 Ohio State in the College Football Playoff Championship game, 52-24, to close out a season played entirely in a pandemic.

Alabama went 13-0 as coach Nick Saban won his seventh national championship and sixth as coach of the Crimson Tide, all in the last 12 years. Ohio State finishes its shortened season 7-1.

Justin Fields and the banged-up Buckeyes just could not keep up with Alabama's offense.

Ohio State was able to keep pace early with Alabama. The Buckeyes were tied with the Crimson Tide at 14 points with 11:43 left in the second quarter. However, Alabama went on to score three more touchdowns to close out the first half, while Ohio State could only muster a field goal. Alabama went into the locker room at halftime leading 35.17.

The Buckeyes had no answer for Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who had 12 catches for 215 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half.

Ohio State running back Trey Sermon, who helped lead the Buckeyes in the Big Ten Championship game as well as the Sugar Bowl against Clemson left the game early in the first quarter with an injury.

Ohio State entered the game without several starters for the third straight contest. Starting defensive linemen Tommy Togiai and Tyreke Smith as well as kicker Blake Haubeilwere not available to play in the title game.