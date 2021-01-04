© 2021 WKSU
Sports

"Squatters" May Be Looking to Get in on the Next Name of Cleveland's Major League Baseball Team

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published January 4, 2021 at 5:20 AM EST
A photo of the Cleveland Indians pregame
SEAN FITZGERALD
/
WKSU
Clevelands MLB franchise has not said publicly what names it may be considering for the future.

About a dozen people from around the country think they have an idea of what Cleveland’s baseball team will call itself in the future. And they’re filing to establish ownership of the new name before the team does. The Cleveland Slam, Natives, and Squires are among the names which were applied for last summer.

Akron trademark attorney Suzanne Ketler – who is not involved with the name change -- says that “squatters” hoping to make a quick buck might be disappointed since trademarks must be fully owned before they can be sold under such "Intent to Use" filings. And that can take a long time.

“I think people are often surprised that it can take a year or two years to get a trademark registration," Ketler said. "You know, people think it's going to be something that comes out in a couple of weeks and, frankly, there's usually a lot of back and forth with the Trademark Office. A trademark registration that comes out in less than a year is always a wonderful surprise.”

Most of the applications were made over two days in July. The Cleveland Spiders and Guardians are among the most well-known, but there were also filings for the Foresters and Crowhoppers.

According to Ketler, "somebody can't just come along and say, 'hey, I think this mark or name is going to be of great importance and of high value to somebody with deep pockets in the future. So, I'm going to go ahead and file a bunch of applications and then they're going to have to buy those from me, and then I'll transfer them for a high price.' You can't do that until you show 'use in commerce.'"

Three other potential names mentioned on social media – the Naps, Blues, and Bronchos – have actually been owned by the Indians for over a decade. And Ketler says at least one other name – the Buckeyes -- has already run into objections from Ohio State University. Other filings include the Tribe and Warriors. And the mark for the Rockers was abandoned by the WNBA.

The Indians say they have no comment on the names or filings.

Ketler discusses potential issues with previously used trademarks
Ketler on similar trademarks


                                    

                                
                                
                            

                        


                        




                    Kabir Bhatia
                

            

            

                
                    Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010. He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University. While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
                
            


            

                
                    
