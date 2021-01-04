It's Real! The Browns Make the Playoffs for First Time Since 2002

Selected No. 1 Overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, Baker Mayfield said he was the quarterback to turn around the Cleveland Browns and get the team back to the playoffs.

After years of suffering, Mayfield fulfilled his promise as he lead the Browns to a 24-22 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday afternoon and leads Cleveland into the NFL's postseason for the first time since 2002.

Mayfield completed 17 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. He added 44 yards on the ground, including a first down run to clinch the Browns a wild card spot.

Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb broke a 47-yard run in the opening quarter for a touchdown that put the Browns in the lead, one of which they never relented during the remainder of the game.

Pittsburgh rested long-time quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and some other starters in the contest, as Mason Rudolph started in Cleveland for the first time since a brawl at the end of a primetime game last season. Rudolph completed 22 passes for 315 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

The Browns next head to Pittsburgh for a rematch in primetime on Sunday with a Steelers squad set to be at full strength.