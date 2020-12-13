© 2020 WKSU
Columbus Crew Win 2nd MLS Title, Beating Seattle 3-0

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Associated Press
Published December 13, 2020 at 11:04 AM EST
Columbus Crew players raise the trophy after defeating the Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the MLS Cup championship game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbus.
Jay Laprete
/
AP
Columbus Crew players raise the trophy after defeating the Seattle Sounders 3-0 in the MLS Cup championship game Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbus.

Lucas Zelarayán scored midway through the first half and provided the clinching goal in the 82nd minute, and the Columbus Crew claimed their second MLS Cup title beating the defending champions Seattle Sounders 3-0.

Derrick Etienne Jr. also scored in the first half as Columbus built a 2-0 halftime lead, withstood Seattle’s second-half pressure and finally celebrated after Zelarayán’s clincher.

Zelarayán was the MLS newcomer of the year and the best player on the field. Seattle was denied in its chance to be the first repeat champion in MLS since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12.

The Crew won their first title since 2008. However, they did so without starting midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos.
Copyright 2020 WOSU 89.7 NPR News.

