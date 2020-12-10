© 2020 WKSU
Big Ten Changes Rules So Ohio State Can Play in Championship

WOSU 89.7 NPR News | By Associated Press
Published December 10, 2020 at 8:15 PM EST
The Big Ten has cleared the way for Ohio State University to play in the conference championship game.

The conference announced it would scrap a six-game minimum requirement for teams to be eligible to play for the league championship.

"The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan," reads a statement from the organization.

Removing the minimum-game requirement allows the 5-0 Buckeyes to play in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 19 against 15th-ranked Northwestern. With the University of Michigan canceling Saturday's annual rivalry game because of COVID-19 cases among its ranks, Ohio State only played five games during this pandemic-shortened season.

The rule change was signed off by conference athletic directors, senior women’s administrators, and presidents of member schools.
