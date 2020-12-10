Big Ten Changes Rules So Ohio State Can Play in Championship

The Big Ten has cleared the way for Ohio State University to play in the conference championship game.

The conference announced it would scrap a six-game minimum requirement for teams to be eligible to play for the league championship.

"The decision was based on a competitive analysis which determined that Ohio State would have advanced to the Big Ten Football Championship Game based on its undefeated record and head-to-head victory over Indiana regardless of a win or loss against Michigan," reads a statement from the organization.

Removing the minimum-game requirement allows the 5-0 Buckeyes to play in the Big Ten championship game Dec. 19 against 15th-ranked Northwestern. With the University of Michigan canceling Saturday's annual rivalry game because of COVID-19 cases among its ranks, Ohio State only played five games during this pandemic-shortened season.

The rule change was signed off by conference athletic directors, senior women’s administrators, and presidents of member schools.

