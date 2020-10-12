© 2020 WKSU
Sports

Indians Call off 2021 Tribe Fest, Aim to Resume in 2022

WKSU | By Sean Fitzgerald
Published October 12, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT
Indians
Amanda Rabinowitz
/
WKSU
The Indians will not hold their annual Tribe Fest get together for 2021, with fans next able to attend in 2022.

The Cleveland Indians announced that the team is cancelling it's annual Tribe Fest that would have taken place in January 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In a short statement, the team said it is "Keeping the safety and health of our fans, players and front office personnel top of mind," in deciding against holding the event, where fans can interact with members of the team before spring training and the season.

The statement said the organization deeply misses the Tribe community and hopes to see fans back at Progressive Field for the 2021 season.

The Indians plan to bring Tribe Fest back in January 2022, with no exact date given yet.

Sean Fitzgerald
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school. 
