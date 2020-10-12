Indians Call off 2021 Tribe Fest, Aim to Resume in 2022

The Cleveland Indians announced that the team is cancelling it's annual Tribe Fest that would have taken place in January 2021 due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

In a short statement, the team said it is "Keeping the safety and health of our fans, players and front office personnel top of mind," in deciding against holding the event, where fans can interact with members of the team before spring training and the season.

The statement said the organization deeply misses the Tribe community and hopes to see fans back at Progressive Field for the 2021 season.

The Indians plan to bring Tribe Fest back in January 2022, with no exact date given yet.