Checking in on Akron’s DIY music scene with contributor Kenny Averiett

Published November 11, 2021 at 5:00 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of Kenny Averiett
Shane Wynn
/
Shuffle contributor Kenny Averiett weighs in the return of house shows in Akron’s DIY music scene.

Kenny Averiett is a writer, committee member for the Highland Square PorchRokr Music & Arts Festival and runs the DIY music venue, Oakdale House, in Akron.

He and his housemate, Adam Bonomo, hosted their first house show back from the pandemic shutdowns this August.

Averiett said the Akron DIY community members joined together to determine the best path forward for resuming in-person events at small, independent spaces.

New protocols like proof of vaccination checks and limited-capacity shows have become the new normal for the area’s DIY venues.

Oakdale House’s next event will be an all-acoustic show Friday, Nov. 19. Follow the house show venue’s Facebook page for details and updates.

