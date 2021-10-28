© 2021 WKSU
Alec Wightman reflects on the 'Music in My Life' from concert promotion to the Rock Hall board

Published October 28, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Alec Wightman is author of ‘Music In My Life: Notes from a Longtime Fan.’ The memoir chronicles his love of music and storied life meeting some of the world’s greatest rock stars.

Alec Wightman is a corporate lawyer, board member of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and author of the memoir, "Music In My Life: Notes from a Longtime Fan." Wightman has been a life-long fan of music and started his own concert production company, Zeppelin Productions, in 1995. He has spent decades promoting concerts for national singer-songwriter acts in Columbus, Ohio.

Wightman penned his book during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The memoir began as a stack of notecards, which Wightman created to document his memories of meeting legendary rock icons like Bruce Springsteen and Rod Stewart. The author chronicles years of attending concerts in Cleveland and putting on shows for his heroes.

