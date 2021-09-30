Holden Laurence Releases 'Cathartic' New EP

Holden Laurence grew up in Willoughby and attended Berklee College of Music in Boston. He returned home after graduating in 2013 and rejoined his friends in the popular Cleveland indie rock band, The Modern Electric.

In 2017, he embarked on a solo career with the release of Wild Empty Promises. The single "Cover Me In Roses" has 1.6 million plays on Spotify. He released his second full-length album, Rewire, in 2019.

After releasing a series of singles in 2020 and early 2021, he went to work to finish this latest release, the EP Floating, Drifting.

Laurence says the new album "examines the dissonance between the white-washed American Dream and the reality of modern life in the US, meditating on mortality, emotional and political manipulation through social media, family heirlooms of hatred and prejudice, and the impending consequences of our actions on humanity and the environment."

The songs were written and recorded during the pandemic, when he was struggling with his mental health. He experienced panic attacks and anxiety, and said finishing the album felt like "a cathartic breakthrough."

Listen back to the last time Holden Laurence was on Shuffle in 2018.

