Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Shuffle

Shuffle's Most Anticipated New Releases of Fall 2021

Published September 16, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Some of our most anticipated fall releases include new albums and music from Free Black! Marc Lee Shannon, JD Eicher and Jeff Klemm.

Lots of local artists and musicians spent the last year of the pandemic working on new material while concerts were canceled.

This week, Amanda Rabinowitz and Brittany Nader talk about some of the new music coming out this fall that they're most looking forward to.

Featured in this episode:

- Free Black!
- Marc Lee Shannon
- Jeff Klemm
- JD Eicher
- Samantha Grace/Big Pop

Other mentions: Zach Freidhoff, Holden Laurence, Benny Lava & The Guavas and Terrycloth Mother.

Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio's sports scene called The View From Pluto. She also hosts and produces Shuffle, a podcast focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene.
Brittany Nader
Brittany Nader joins Morning Edition host Amanda Rabinowitz on Thursdays to chat about Northeast Ohio’s vibrant music scene. As Shuffle Producer, she provides planning, scheduling, strategy and writing support for WKSU's weekly spin through local music.
