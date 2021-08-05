© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Shuffle podcast logo 2021 1400x1400.png
Shuffle

Musician and Podcaster Larry Gargus on Launching 'Bleachmouth Post Script' and His Akron Musical Influences

Published August 5, 2021 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Larry Gargus.jpeg
Larry Gargus
/
Larry Gargus started his own podcast as a way keep the community connected during last year’s coronavirus lockdown.

Brittany Nader talks with contributor Larry Gargus, who has been active in the Northeast Ohio music scene for decades, playing in bands like Persistent Aggressor and The Unholy Three. Larry started his own podcast, Bleachmouth Post Script, during lockdown in 2020 to replicate the conversations he'd have at the bar or after concerts with other music fans.

He also reflects on Akron's music scene past and present, and some of his local musical influences.

Tags

ShuffleLocal MusicAkronAkron SoundLarry GargusBleachmouth Post ScriptShuffleBrittany Nader
Stay Connected
Brittany Nader
Brittany Nader joins Morning Edition host Amanda Rabinowitz on Thursdays to chat about Northeast Ohio’s vibrant music scene. As Shuffle Producer, she provides planning, scheduling, strategy and writing support for WKSU's weekly spin through local music.
See stories by Brittany Nader
Amanda Rabinowitz
Amanda Rabinowitz has been a reporter, host and producer at WKSU since 2007. Her days begin before the sun comes up as the local anchor for NPR’s Morning Edition, which airs on WKSU each weekday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. In addition to providing local news and weather, she interviews Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com for a weekly commentary about Northeast Ohio's sports scene called The View From Pluto. She also hosts and produces Shuffle, a podcast focusing on Northeast Ohio’s music scene.
See stories by Amanda Rabinowitz