Musician and Podcaster Larry Gargus on Launching 'Bleachmouth Post Script' and His Akron Musical Influences

Brittany Nader talks with contributor Larry Gargus, who has been active in the Northeast Ohio music scene for decades, playing in bands like Persistent Aggressor and The Unholy Three. Larry started his own podcast, Bleachmouth Post Script, during lockdown in 2020 to replicate the conversations he'd have at the bar or after concerts with other music fans.

He also reflects on Akron's music scene past and present, and some of his local musical influences.