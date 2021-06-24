Cory Grinder and The Playboy Scouts Draws on New Music Incubator Program, Label to Make Album and Tour a Reality

Cory Grinder was last on Shuffle in 2018, when The Cory Grinder Band released its debut album, “Cahoots and Other Favorites,” that Grinder described as “hillbilly music that’s easy to play, fun to dance to and goofy.”

Now with a new name, Cory Grinder and The Playboy Scouts has released "Honky Tonkin' Beauty Supreme," recorded with producer David Mayfield at his Sweetside Recording Company studio in Canton. The band includes Tebbs Karney on pedal steel, Anthony Papaleo on guitar, Mayfield on bass and Bee Roberts on drums.

This year, Grinder became the first to sign with the new label, Cleveland-based Blue Arrow Records. It was created by Debbie and Pete Gulyas and run out of their used vinyl storefront of the same name.

The band is also the recipient of the new Cleveland Rocks Music Incubator program, a microloan/mentoring cohort experiment. Grinder is using a $2,000 loan to help support a 3-week tour he put together. Grinder says he was recruited for the program by Cindy Barber, the owner of Cleveland's Beachland Ballroom and Tavern and Executive Director of Cleveland Rocks: Past Present Future.

